National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 951,166 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.03 Million, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.32% during that session. The NCMI stock price is -394.98% off its 52-week high price of $9.85 and 18.59% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 744.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 807.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Sporting 2.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the NCMI stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 13.32%. Year-to-date, National CineMedia, Inc. shares have moved -72.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have changed -26.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 104.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.75 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +176.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.19% from current levels.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that National CineMedia, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -217.02%, compared to -21.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -241.7% and -129.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -73.3%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.98 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $110.5 Million and $147.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -91% for the current quarter and -72.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +145.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.33%.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.5 at a share yield of 26.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 10.34%.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.2% with a share float percentage of 100%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National CineMedia, Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard General L.P. with over 19.23 Million shares worth more than $57.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Standard General L.P. held 24.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 6.39 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.97 Million and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.84% shares in the company for having 3059666 shares of worth $9.09 Million while later fund manager owns 2.89 Million shares of worth $8.6 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.64% of company’s outstanding stock.