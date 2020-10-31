HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 21,209,281 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $289.78 Million, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -15.53% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -342.62% off its 52-week high price of $2.7 and 43.28% above the 52-week low of $0.346. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Despite being -15.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the HEXO stock price touched $0.7692 or saw a rise of 21.02%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved -61.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have changed -7.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.57 while the price target rests at a high of $1.31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +114.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.56% from current levels.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.61% with a share float percentage of 14.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 21.5 Million shares worth more than $15.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 4.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 5.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.07 Million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 21578650 shares of worth $15.94 Million while later fund manager owns 1.17 Million shares of worth $771.96 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.