Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 904,944 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.96 Million, closed the last trade at $2.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.72% during that session. The PPSI stock price is -229.72% off its 52-week high price of $9.43 and 68.53% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.2 Million shares.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Despite being -2.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the PPSI stock price touched $3.19-1 or saw a rise of 10.34%. Year-to-date, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 25.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) have changed 85.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 169.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 23.48.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $28Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $23.48 Million and $24.59 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.5% for the current quarter and 13.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.31% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6%.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.9% with a share float percentage of 51.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with over 764.49 Thousand shares worth more than $1.35 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. held 8.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.73 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.52 Thousand and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Clearwater Small Companies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.12% shares in the company for having 97304 shares of worth $171.26 Thousand while later fund manager owns 17.5 Thousand shares of worth $30.8 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.