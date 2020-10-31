Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 548,522 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $261.03 per share which meant it lost -$3.15 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The PEN stock price is -6.12% off its 52-week high price of $277 and 53.34% above the 52-week low of $121.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 536.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 385.47 Million shares.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) trade information

Despite being -1.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the PEN stock price touched $277 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, Penumbra, Inc. shares have moved 58.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have changed 34.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $152.84 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $157.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $145.26 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +118.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +622.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.7%.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.54% with a share float percentage of 93.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Penumbra, Inc. having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.39 Million shares worth more than $963.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.35 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $598.67 Million and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.54% shares in the company for having 1280000 shares of worth $267.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.09 Million shares of worth $227.97 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.02% of company’s outstanding stock.