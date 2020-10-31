JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 733,729 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $72.43 per share which meant it lost -$3.87 on the day or -5.07% during that session. The FROG stock price is -31.44% off its 52-week high price of $95.2 and 17.16% above the 52-week low of $60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.97% from current levels.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +79.3%.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 209100 shares of worth $17.7 Million while later fund manager owns 63.57 Thousand shares of worth $5.38 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.