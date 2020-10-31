BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 641,642 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.98 Million, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.69% during that session. The BHTG stock price is -279.31% off its 52-week high price of $4.4 and 12.93% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 420.21 Million shares.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) trade information

Despite being -1.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the BHTG stock price touched $1.2848 or saw a rise of 9.71%. Year-to-date, BioHiTech Global, Inc. shares have moved -31.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) have changed -20%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.43 Million and $1.01 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.8% for the current quarter and 84.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +49.9%.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.72% with a share float percentage of 11.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioHiTech Global, Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with over 118.69 Thousand shares worth more than $297.9 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. held 0.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 70.9 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.95 Thousand and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Gabelli ESG Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 50469 shares of worth $126.68 Thousand while later fund manager owns 25Thousand shares of worth $62.75 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.