Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 873,847 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.58 Million, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The EAST stock price is -223.41% off its 52-week high price of $4.366 and 31.85% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 128.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 109.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the EAST stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 15.09%. Year-to-date, Eastside Distilling, Inc. shares have moved -54.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) have changed 18.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 249.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 418.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +418.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 418.52% from current levels.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eastside Distilling, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.9%, compared to -0.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.4% and 80.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.04 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.99 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.43 Million and $3.77 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.9% for the current quarter and 5.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -22.4%.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.99% with a share float percentage of 46.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eastside Distilling, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 730.69 Thousand shares worth more than $1.06 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Royce & Associates LP held 11.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARS Investment Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 391.5 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $567.67 Thousand and represent 6.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Royce Capital Fund-Micro-Cap Portfolio. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.87% shares in the company for having 376800 shares of worth $546.36 Thousand while later fund manager owns 166.7 Thousand shares of worth $241.72 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.