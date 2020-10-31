Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 520,808 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.09 Million, closed the last trade at $8.11 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 12.8% during that session. The IVC stock price is -43.4% off its 52-week high price of $11.63 and 51.91% above the 52-week low of $3.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 267.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 289.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Invacare Corporation (IVC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) trade information

Sporting 12.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the IVC stock price touched $8.20-1 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, Invacare Corporation shares have moved -10.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) have changed 7.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +109.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.64% from current levels.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Invacare Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.98%, compared to -3.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.3% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.67% with a share float percentage of 118.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invacare Corporation having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DG Capital Management, LLC with over 15.48 Million shares worth more than $98.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, DG Capital Management, LLC held 44.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.27 Million and represent 14.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.16% shares in the company for having 2120097 shares of worth $15.94 Million while later fund manager owns 962.32 Thousand shares of worth $6.13 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.