Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 837,675 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.81 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The INVA stock price is -44.5% off its 52-week high price of $15.62 and 29.88% above the 52-week low of $7.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 817Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) trade information

Sporting 0.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the INVA stock price touched $10.84- or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Innoviva, Inc. shares have moved -23.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) have changed 3.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -25.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.99% from current levels.

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -60.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.34%.

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.37% with a share float percentage of 112.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innoviva, Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.66 Million shares worth more than $162.96 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 8.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.26 Million and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Eagle Fund Of America, Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.85% shares in the company for having 3901772 shares of worth $40.77 Million while later fund manager owns 2.03 Million shares of worth $27.43 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.