Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has a beta value of 3.36 and has seen 665,512 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.84 Million, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.81% during that session. The SMLP stock price is -668.12% off its 52-week high price of $5.3 and 27.54% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 348.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 712.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.8. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) trade information

Despite being -4.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the SMLP stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 20.11%. Year-to-date, Summit Midstream Partners, LP shares have moved -79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) have changed 6.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 785.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.54% from current levels.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Summit Midstream Partners, LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.44% over the past 6 months, compared to -11.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1000% and 254.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $98.8 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $97.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $100.19 Million and $112.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.4% for the current quarter and -12.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -59.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +604.8%.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.91% with a share float percentage of 55.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Midstream Partners, LP having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 13.91 Million shares worth more than $13.77 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 24.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 984.82 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $975.36 Thousand and represent 1.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 19.95% shares in the company for having 11150202 shares of worth $14.61 Million while later fund manager owns 2.76 Million shares of worth $3.61 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.93% of company’s outstanding stock.