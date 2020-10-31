Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 502,597 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $580.53 Million, closed the last trade at $5.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The HLIT stock price is -44.28% off its 52-week high price of $8.57 and 25.25% above the 52-week low of $4.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 975.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 773.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Despite being -2.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the HLIT stock price touched $7.10-1 or saw a rise of 16.34%. Year-to-date, Harmonic Inc. shares have moved -23.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have changed 6.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.01% from current levels.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harmonic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -93.33%, compared to 1.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 130% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.9%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $126.8 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $101.18 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $122.18 Million and $78.42 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.8% for the current quarter and 29% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +73.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.7%.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.68% with a share float percentage of 91.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmonic Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.96 Million shares worth more than $75.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.11 Million and represent 14.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.92% shares in the company for having 10643890 shares of worth $50.56 Million while later fund manager owns 6.05 Million shares of worth $33.74 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.21% of company’s outstanding stock.