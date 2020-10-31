Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 712,631 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.92 Million, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.55% during that session. The BRQS stock price is -803.23% off its 52-week high price of $8.4 and 12.8% above the 52-week low of $0.811. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 840.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.24 Million shares.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Despite being -3.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the BRQS stock price touched $1.17 or saw a rise of 20.77%. Year-to-date, Borqs Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -77.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have changed -8.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 156.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 48.38.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +61.8%.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.41% with a share float percentage of 30.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borqs Technologies, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Intel Corporation with over 4.19 Million shares worth more than $5.49 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Intel Corporation held 10.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 150.19 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.75 Thousand and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 61731 shares of worth $66.67 Thousand while later fund manager owns 12.01 Thousand shares of worth $12.01 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.