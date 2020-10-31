Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 768,675 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.3 Million, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.78% during that session. The HUSA stock price is -329.73% off its 52-week high price of $6.36 and 41.89% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 560.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

Sporting 2.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the HUSA stock price touched $1.6 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, Houston American Energy Corp. shares have moved -18.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) have changed -23.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 579.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 178.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $137.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9190.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $137.5 while the price target rests at a high of $137.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9190.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9190.54% from current levels.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -904.3%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 28Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49Thousand and represent 0.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.4% shares in the company for having 28000 shares of worth $49Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.9 Thousand shares of worth $13.83 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.