Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1,131,396 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.42 Million, closed the last trade at $3.41 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 10.71% during that session. The ZDGE stock price is -13.2% off its 52-week high price of $3.86 and 80.65% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 805.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) trade information

Sporting 10.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the ZDGE stock price touched $3.86-1 or saw a rise of 11.66%. Year-to-date, Zedge, Inc. shares have moved 121.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) have changed 133.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.63% from current levels.

Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -177.9%.

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.04% with a share float percentage of 27.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zedge, Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Old West Investment Management, LLC with over 1.47 Million shares worth more than $2.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Old West Investment Management, LLC held 12.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 263.57 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $390.09 Thousand and represent 2.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.7% shares in the company for having 81694 shares of worth $120.91 Thousand while later fund manager owns 78.38 Thousand shares of worth $116Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.