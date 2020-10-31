Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 604,184 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $390.74 Million, closed the last trade at $12.47 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 3.66% during that session. The UVE stock price is -146.91% off its 52-week high price of $30.79 and 13.07% above the 52-week low of $10.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 289.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 238.58 Million shares.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) trade information

Sporting 3.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the UVE stock price touched $14.25- or saw a rise of 12.48%. Year-to-date, Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -55.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) have changed -9.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -58.5%.

UVE Dividends

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.64 at a share yield of 5.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.31%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.3% with a share float percentage of 83.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.61 Million shares worth more than $81.91 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.56 Million and represent 10.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.65% shares in the company for having 1799104 shares of worth $24.9 Million while later fund manager owns 846.59 Thousand shares of worth $15.03 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.