ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 821,866 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.31 Million, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -5.78% during that session. The PIXY stock price is -1197.17% off its 52-week high price of $27.5 and 4.72% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 586.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Despite being -5.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the PIXY stock price touched $2.34-9 or saw a rise of 9.4%. Year-to-date, ShiftPixy, Inc. shares have moved -75.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) have changed -44.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 543.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 187.93.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2%.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.11% with a share float percentage of 11.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShiftPixy, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Towerpoint Wealth, LLC with over 80Thousand shares worth more than $429.6 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Towerpoint Wealth, LLC held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 28.31 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.03 Thousand and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 8773 shares of worth $37.72 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.86 Thousand shares of worth $31.49 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.