Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 555,764 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.92 Million, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -8.35% during that session. The ARTL stock price is -861.52% off its 52-week high price of $4.423 and 1.09% above the 52-week low of $0.455. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Despite being -8.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the ARTL stock price touched $0.6152 or saw a rise of 25.59%. Year-to-date, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -83.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) have changed -53.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 309.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 224.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1639.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1639.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1639.13% from current levels.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -336.1%.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.23% with a share float percentage of 0.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Artelo Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 14.22 Thousand shares worth more than $17.21 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 0.09% of shares outstanding.