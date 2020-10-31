Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 603,546 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.44 Million, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2% during that session. The GSM stock price is -93.55% off its 52-week high price of $1.2 and 43.55% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 622.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 960.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Despite being -2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the GSM stock price touched $0.7998 or saw a rise of 22.81%. Year-to-date, Ferroglobe PLC shares have moved -34.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have changed -7.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 359.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.9 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +101.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.16% from current levels.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.9% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.43% with a share float percentage of 69.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ferroglobe PLC having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 13.84 Million shares worth more than $6.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 8.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with the holding of over 5.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.76 Million and represent 3.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 2840355 shares of worth $1.39 Million while later fund manager owns 2.8 Million shares of worth $1.36 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.