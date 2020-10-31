dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 497,198 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $320.28 Million, closed the last trade at $11.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The DMYT stock price is -29.08% off its 52-week high price of $14.38 and 14.63% above the 52-week low of $9.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 545.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 596.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) trade information

Despite being -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the DMYT stock price touched $12.50- or saw a rise of 10.88%. Year-to-date, dMY Technology Group, Inc. shares have moved 15.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) have changed -12.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.56% from current levels.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is UBS O’Connor LLC, with the holding of over 950Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.53 Million and represent 4.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.79% shares in the company for having 1332592 shares of worth $15.14 Million while later fund manager owns 824.87 Thousand shares of worth $8.73 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.59% of company’s outstanding stock.