Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 543,434 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $673.78 Million, closed the last trade at $5.24 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 2.54% during that session. The CLNC stock price is -178.24% off its 52-week high price of $14.58 and 53.05% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 315.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 425.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) trade information

Sporting 2.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the CLNC stock price touched $5.34-1 or saw a rise of 1.87%. Year-to-date, Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. shares have moved -60.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) have changed 6.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 71.76% from current levels.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -280.56%, compared to -17.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 128.1% and -56.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.8 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $74Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $178.91 Million and $131.65 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -59.9% for the current quarter and -43.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -133.6%.

CLNC Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.2 at a share yield of 34.58%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.33% with a share float percentage of 63.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.71 Million shares worth more than $54.1 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.49 Million and represent 5.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 2435208 shares of worth $17.1 Million while later fund manager owns 2.09 Million shares of worth $14.7 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.