Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 892,225 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $909.68 Million, closed the last trade at $21.73 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 5.13% during that session. The COHU stock price is -21.63% off its 52-week high price of $26.43 and 59.09% above the 52-week low of $8.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 187.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 238.25 Million shares.

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) trade information

Sporting 5.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the COHU stock price touched $22.40- or saw a rise of 2.99%. Year-to-date, Cohu, Inc. shares have moved -4.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have changed 26.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $154.25 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $162.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $142.01 Million and $138.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.6% for the current quarter and 16.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -64.9%.

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98% with a share float percentage of 101%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cohu, Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.26 Million shares worth more than $108.49 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 3.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.23 Million and represent 7.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 2598348 shares of worth $44.64 Million while later fund manager owns 1.3 Million shares of worth $24.5 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.