Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has a beta value of 3.78 and has seen 572,908 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.98 Million, closed the last trade at $0.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.01% during that session. The CVEO stock price is -113.89% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 52.78% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 688.41 Million shares.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) trade information

Despite being -2.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the CVEO stock price touched $0.8794 or saw a rise of 18.68%. Year-to-date, Civeo Corporation shares have moved -44.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) have changed 5.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 339.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Civeo Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100%, compared to -47.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.7% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $122.5 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $131.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $148.69 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.82% with a share float percentage of 83.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Civeo Corporation having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC with over 40.24 Million shares worth more than $24.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC held 23.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 17.11 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.55 Million and represent 10.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Small Cap Value Port. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.81% shares in the company for having 11611315 shares of worth $9.64 Million while later fund manager owns 3.61 Million shares of worth $2.22 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.