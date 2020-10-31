Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 644,338 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2Billion, closed the last trade at $54.58 per share which meant it lost -$4.91 on the day or -8.25% during that session. The CRNC stock price is -22.1% off its 52-week high price of $66.64 and 79.13% above the 52-week low of $11.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 621.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 722.63 Million shares.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

Despite being -8.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the CRNC stock price touched $66.64- or saw a rise of 18.09%. Year-to-date, Cerence Inc. shares have moved 141.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) have changed 11.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $79.33 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.56 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $84.05 Million and $77.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.6% for the current quarter and 6.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.34% with a share float percentage of 89.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerence Inc. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 3.81 Million shares worth more than $155.75 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 10.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.31 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.09 Million and represent 9.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.89% shares in the company for having 2164771 shares of worth $115.17 Million while later fund manager owns 1.02 Million shares of worth $54.15 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.