Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 523,274 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $266.05 Million, closed the last trade at $12.17 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 2.53% during that session. The CNTG stock price is -135.91% off its 52-week high price of $28.71 and 35.91% above the 52-week low of $7.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 220.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 132.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) trade information

Sporting 2.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the CNTG stock price touched $13.19- or saw a rise of 7.73%. Year-to-date, Centogene N.V. shares have moved 20.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) have changed 28.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 194.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +97.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.56% from current levels.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -83.9%.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.67% with a share float percentage of 33.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centogene N.V. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 459.97 Thousand shares worth more than $10.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 2.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 386.73 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.85 Million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 407896 shares of worth $4.73 Million while later fund manager owns 324.94 Thousand shares of worth $4.13 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.