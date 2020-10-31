CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 2,150,301 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.9 Billion, closed the last trade at $50.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.9 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The CBRE stock price is -28.47% off its 52-week high price of $64.75 and 42.12% above the 52-week low of $29.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) trade information

Despite being -1.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the CBRE stock price touched $51.45- or saw a rise of 2.04%. Year-to-date, CBRE Group, Inc. shares have moved -17.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have changed 7.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47 while the price target rests at a high of $59. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.75% from current levels.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CBRE Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.81%, compared to -25.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.4% and -13.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.16 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.85 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.12 Billion and $5.89 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -13.4% for the current quarter and -0.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11%.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.33% with a share float percentage of 97.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBRE Group, Inc. having a total of 893 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.4 Million shares worth more than $2.37 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.39 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.24 Billion and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 14957618 shares of worth $655.29 Million while later fund manager owns 9.06 Million shares of worth $409.85 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.7% of company’s outstanding stock.