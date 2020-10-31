Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 683,066 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $792.13 Million, closed the last trade at $17.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.72% during that session. The CATM stock price is -166.2% off its 52-week high price of $47.41 and 11.79% above the 52-week low of $15.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 387.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 455.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cardtronics plc (CATM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) trade information

Despite being -0.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the CATM stock price touched $20.35- or saw a rise of 12.48%. Year-to-date, Cardtronics plc shares have moved -60.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) have changed -10.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +152.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.37% from current levels.

Cardtronics plc (CATM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cardtronics plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.16%, compared to -7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -54.3% and -23.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.5%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $293.16 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $301.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $338.81 Million and $306.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -13.5% for the current quarter and -1.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -54.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.8%.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 122.04% with a share float percentage of 123.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardtronics plc having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Executive Capital, LP with over 8.64 Million shares worth more than $207.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Hudson Executive Capital, LP held 19.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.38 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129Million and represent 12.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.49% shares in the company for having 2886983 shares of worth $64.47 Million while later fund manager owns 2.21 Million shares of worth $43.73 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.97% of company’s outstanding stock.