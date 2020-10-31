Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 718,545 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.17 per share which meant it lost -$2.14 on the day or -5.89% during that session. The BEAM stock price is -13.81% off its 52-week high price of $38.89 and 61.95% above the 52-week low of $13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 777.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Despite being -5.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the BEAM stock price touched $38.89- or saw a rise of 12.14%. Year-to-date, Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 65.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have changed 38.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.28% from current levels.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22.4%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.31% with a share float percentage of 26.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beam Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.97 Million shares worth more than $195.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 13.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 3.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.99 Million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 729075 shares of worth $17.95 Million while later fund manager owns 384.28 Thousand shares of worth $10.76 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.