Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has a beta value of 3.02 and has seen 604,394 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $61.24 per share which meant it lost -$2.32 on the day or -3.65% during that session. The OTRK stock price is -36.09% off its 52-week high price of $83.34 and 86.04% above the 52-week low of $8.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 456.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 763.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Despite being -3.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the OTRK stock price touched $70.26- or saw a rise of 12.84%. Year-to-date, Ontrak, Inc. shares have moved 275.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have changed 2.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.47% from current levels.

Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ontrak, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +148.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.35%, compared to -3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 32.7% and 40.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +145.3%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.79 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $8.85 Million and $11.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 169% for the current quarter and 178.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -75.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 417.25 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.32 Million and represent 2.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 228300 shares of worth $16.65 Million while later fund manager owns 205.62 Thousand shares of worth $5.09 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.