nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 559,128 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $70.52 per share which meant it lost -$1.54 on the day or -2.14% during that session. The NCNO stock price is -47.41% off its 52-week high price of $103.95 and 5.25% above the 52-week low of $66.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 667.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 511.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that nCino, Inc. (NCNO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $93.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $90 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.62% from current levels.

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale, with the holding of over 20Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 Million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Small Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 223759 shares of worth $17.7 Million while later fund manager owns 162.25 Thousand shares of worth $15.08 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.