Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 514,351 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The AIMC stock price is -5.31% off its 52-week high price of $45.03 and 71.94% above the 52-week low of $12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 512.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 327.85 Million shares.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) trade information

Despite being -1.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the AIMC stock price touched $44.94- or saw a rise of 4.85%. Year-to-date, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares have moved 18.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have changed 15.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 619.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.75%, compared to -17.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3% and 10.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.1%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $431.43 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $451.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $441.9 Million and $434.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.4% for the current quarter and 4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +114.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

AIMC Dividends

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 23 and October 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 0.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.91%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.42% with a share float percentage of 106.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altra Industrial Motion Corp. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.78 Million shares worth more than $184.2 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.86 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $154.79 Million and represent 7.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 1816086 shares of worth $57.86 Million while later fund manager owns 1.74 Million shares of worth $68.08 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.7% of company’s outstanding stock.