Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 587,774 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.84 Million, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -9.41% during that session. The ICON stock price is -268.18% off its 52-week high price of $2.43 and 22.73% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 960.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) trade information

Despite being -9.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the ICON stock price touched $0.8887 or saw a rise of 25.6%. Year-to-date, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. shares have moved -51.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) have changed -7.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 279.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 506.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +506.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 506.06% from current levels.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +36.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.53% with a share float percentage of 9.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iconix Brand Group, Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 340.68 Thousand shares worth more than $316.83 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 105.01 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.66 Thousand and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 105013 shares of worth $97.66 Thousand while later fund manager owns 56.2 Thousand shares of worth $52.27 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.