Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 666,342 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $258.07 Million, closed the last trade at $6.68 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 5.86% during that session. The ALDX stock price is -30.24% off its 52-week high price of $8.7 and 77.84% above the 52-week low of $1.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 566.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 659.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Sporting 5.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the ALDX stock price touched $8.10-1 or saw a rise of 17.53%. Year-to-date, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 14.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) have changed -9.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 295.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +394.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 124.55% from current levels.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.1%.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.87% with a share float percentage of 68.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.09 Million shares worth more than $12.87 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 7.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prosight Management, LP, with the holding of over 1.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.76 Million and represent 4.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 667217 shares of worth $2.78 Million while later fund manager owns 326.12 Thousand shares of worth $1.36 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.