Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 665,417 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $177.95 Million, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.3% during that session. The TK stock price is -225.57% off its 52-week high price of $5.73 and 3.41% above the 52-week low of $1.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 693.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 582.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teekay Corporation (TK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Despite being -3.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the TK stock price touched $2.045 or saw a rise of 13.94%. Year-to-date, Teekay Corporation shares have moved -66.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) have changed -21.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +98.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 98.86% from current levels.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -287.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.4% with a share float percentage of 60.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teekay Corporation having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.92 Million shares worth more than $4.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.16 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.78 Million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 421754 shares of worth $1.08 Million while later fund manager owns 380Thousand shares of worth $912Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.