Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 625,155 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.56 Million, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.8% during that session. The ASM stock price is -63.74% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 71.43% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 612.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 Million shares.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) trade information

Sporting 0.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the ASM stock price touched $1 or saw a rise of 8.78%. Year-to-date, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares have moved 58.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) have changed -8.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 579.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 357.48.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.73 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.6% for the current quarter and -0.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -223.1%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.95% with a share float percentage of 8.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.33 Million shares worth more than $1.08 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 1.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 700Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $567Thousand and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.