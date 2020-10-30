In recent trading session, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) saw 10,170,003 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.41 trading at -$0.01 or -0.09% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $5.26 Billion. That current trading price of AUY’s stock is at a discount of -29.76% from its 52-week high price of $7.02 and is indicating a premium of 58.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.09%, in the last five days AUY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $5.88-8 price level, adding 8.19% to its value on the day. Yamana Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.9% in past 5-day. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) showed a performance of -4.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.06 Million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $431.81 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $480.71 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $403.5 Million and $428.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7% while estimating it to be 12.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.04% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.04%

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.97%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.98%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 378 institutions for Yamana Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AUY for having 104.05 Million shares of worth $568.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 41.94 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $229Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 54068623 shares of worth $307.11 Million or 5.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42.33 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $240.43 Million in the company or a holder of 4.44% of company’s stock.