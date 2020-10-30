In last trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw 1,815,975 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.75 trading at -$0.71 or -15.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $242.54 Million. That closing price of KXIN’s stock is at a discount of -257.33% from its 52-week high price of $13.4 and is indicating a premium of 89.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 35.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -15.92%, in the last five days KXIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $6.29-4 price level, adding 40.38% to its value on the day. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s shares saw a change of 100.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.89% in past 5-day. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) showed a performance of 535.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 83.34 Million shares which calculate 12.94 days to cover the short interests.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Kaixin Auto Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. CSS LLC is the top institutional holder at KXIN for having 140.66 Thousand shares of worth $120.97 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, which was holding about 84.93 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.04 Thousand.

On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 24684 shares of worth $21.23 Thousand or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.07 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.24 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.