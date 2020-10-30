In last trading session, Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) saw 1,076,300 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.7 trading at -$0.03 or -4.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $190.79 Million. That closing price of PDS’s stock is at a discount of -134.29% from its 52-week high price of $1.64 and is indicating a premium of 61.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 728.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 397.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.38%, in the last five days PDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $0.8 price level, adding 12.68% to its value on the day. Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares saw a change of -50.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.44% in past 5-day. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) showed a performance of 10.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.12 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.52. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +117.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.29% for stock’s current value.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Precision Drilling Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +39.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is -9.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.7% in the current quarter and calculating -22.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $308.31 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $241.62 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $272.18 Million and $216.87 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.3% while estimating it to be 11.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.07% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 150 institutions for Precision Drilling Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at PDS for having 31.79 Million shares of worth $24.13 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., which was holding about 6.24 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.73 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8914013 shares of worth $5.61 Million or 3.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.13 Million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.