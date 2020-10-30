In last trading session, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw 1,494,945 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.6 trading at $0.01 or 1.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.52 Million. That closing price of WPG’s stock is at a discount of -670% from its 52-week high price of $4.62 and is indicating a premium of 6.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.559. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.04%, in the last five days WPG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 8.46% to its value on the day. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.51% in past 5-day. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) showed a performance of -5.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 69.01 Million shares which calculate 24.21 days to cover the short interests.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Washington Prime Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -20.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.49% while that of industry is -21.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -133.3% in the current quarter and calculating -750% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -29.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $105.19 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $114.85 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -114.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 305 institutions for Washington Prime Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WPG for having 23.73 Million shares of worth $19.95 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.42 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.17 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11547121 shares of worth $7.48 Million or 6.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.4 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.17 Million in the company or a holder of 4.48% of company’s stock.