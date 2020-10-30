In recent trading session, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw 3,350,647 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.4 trading at $0.27 or 0.96% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $17.53 Billion. That current trading price of VIAC’s stock is at a discount of -51.55% from its 52-week high price of $43.04 and is indicating a premium of 64.44% from its 52-week low price of $10.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.79 in the current quarter.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.96%, in the last five days VIAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $28.94- price level, adding 1.97% to its value on the day. ViacomCBS Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.11% in past 5-day. ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) showed a performance of 1.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 101.92 Million shares which calculate 10.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.66% for stock’s current value.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) estimates and forecasts

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.96 Billion for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.87 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $3.29 Billion and $6.87 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 80.9% while estimating it to be 0% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.04%

VIAC Dividends

ViacomCBS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 06, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.41%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.96 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.68%.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1076 institutions for ViacomCBS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VIAC for having 61.44 Million shares of worth $1.43 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 46.22 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.08 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15592081 shares of worth $363.61 Million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.41 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $312.63 Million in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.