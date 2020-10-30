In last trading session, Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw 1,409,730 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.3 trading at -$0.14 or -1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $938.03 Million. That closing price of VSTA’s stock is at a discount of -97.79% from its 52-week high price of $22.35 and is indicating a premium of 1.15% from its 52-week low price of $11.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 221.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 537.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.46 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $66.99 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Emerging Markets Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 303288 shares of worth $4.68 Million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 257.71 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.05 Million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.