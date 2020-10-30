In last trading session, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) saw 1,702,373 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $95 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.8 Billion. That closing price of RARE’s stock is at a discount of -5.26% from its 52-week high price of $100 and is indicating a premium of 66.33% from its 52-week low price of $31.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 370.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 341.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days RARE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the stock touched $100 price level, adding 5% to its value on the day. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 122.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.37% in past 5-day. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) showed a performance of 11.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.39 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +61.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -39.61% while that of industry is 13.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.9% in the current quarter and calculating 45.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 137.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $66.71 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.57 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $35.59 Million and $36.31 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 87.4% while estimating it to be 94.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -79.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.2%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 274 institutions for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at RARE for having 7.67 Million shares of worth $599.68 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 6.78 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $530.3 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5055915 shares of worth $415.55 Million or 8.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.73 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $306.25 Million in the company or a holder of 6.15% of company’s stock.