In last trading session, Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw 1,520,254 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at -$0.07 or -10.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.88 Million. That closing price of TLGT’s stock is at a discount of -1220.75% from its 52-week high price of $7 and is indicating a premium of -0.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.532. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Teligent, Inc. (TLGT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.48 in the current quarter.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.85%, in the last five days TLGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 29.83% to its value on the day. Teligent, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -87.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.81% in past 5-day. Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) showed a performance of -29.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 690.55 Million shares which calculate 585.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3673.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +3673.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3673.58% for stock’s current value.

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Teligent, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -89.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -270% in the current quarter and calculating 25.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -24% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.57 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.45 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -49.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Eversept Partners, LP, which was holding about 355Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $859.1 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 135779 shares of worth $328.59 Thousand or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 64.22 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $155.42 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.