In last trading session, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) saw 1,189,354 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.55 trading at -$1.13 or -4.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.93 Billion. That closing price of TMHC’s stock is at a discount of -26.25% from its 52-week high price of $28.47 and is indicating a premium of 71.66% from its 52-week low price of $6.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.77%, in the last five days TMHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $25.45- price level, adding 11.39% to its value on the day. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s shares saw a change of 3.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.51% in past 5-day. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) showed a performance of -7.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.55 Million shares which calculate 3.82 days to cover the short interests.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +64.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45.3% while that of industry is 9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.1% in the current quarter and calculating 338.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.48 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.45 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.42 Billion and $1.26 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.5% while estimating it to be 15% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.4%

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 357 institutions for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TMHC for having 17.88 Million shares of worth $344.82 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.97 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $230.91 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Selected Value Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4131643 shares of worth $96.89 Million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.99 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $93.62 Million in the company or a holder of 3.08% of company’s stock.