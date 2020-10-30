In recent trading session, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) saw 4,353,660 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.09 or 23.21% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $13.11 Million. That current trading price of SDPI’s stock is at a discount of -101.92% from its 52-week high price of $1.05 and is indicating a premium of 61.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 186.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 387.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.21%, in the last five days SDPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 30 when the stock touched $0.6189 price level, adding 17.6% to its value on the day. Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.16% in past 5-day. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) showed a performance of 24.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 137.6 Million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.95 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.2 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $5.08 Million and $4.34 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -61.6% while estimating it to be -49.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -125% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SDPI for having 484.12 Thousand shares of worth $360.19 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 359.7 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $267.62 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 187537 shares of worth $139.53 Thousand or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 166.1 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $123.58 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.