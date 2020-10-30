In last trading session, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) saw 1,600,822 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.9. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.17 Million. That closing price of SNSS’s stock is at a discount of -865.81% from its 52-week high price of $11.3 and is indicating a premium of 4.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 684.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days SNSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 24.52% to its value on the day. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10% in past 5-day. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) showed a performance of -11.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 609.76 Million shares which calculate 414.8 days to cover the short interests.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -71.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -40.74% while that of industry is 13.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.3% in the current quarter and calculating 34% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -94.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 64.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 956.68 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.52 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 286001 shares of worth $753.33 Thousand or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 126.37 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $332.85 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.