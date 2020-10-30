In last trading session, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) saw 1,028,208 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.44 trading at $0.27 or 5.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $574.99 Million. That closing price of INN’s stock is at a discount of -131.43% from its 52-week high price of $12.59 and is indicating a premium of 57.35% from its 52-week low price of $2.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 739.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 791.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.22%, in the last five days INN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $5.95-8 price level, adding 8.57% to its value on the day. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.39% in past 5-day. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) showed a performance of 4.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +65.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 28.68% for stock’s current value.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -4.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -128% while that of industry is -3.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -671.4% in the current quarter and calculating -880% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -55.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.45 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.49 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 71.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 325 institutions for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at INN for having 20.02 Million shares of worth $118.71 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 18.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.34 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.03 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6560361 shares of worth $33.98 Million or 6.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.7 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $24.37 Million in the company or a holder of 4.45% of company’s stock.