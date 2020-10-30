In recent trading session, Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) saw 9,151,719 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $154.06 trading at -$15.8 or -9.3% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $69.09 Billion. That current trading price of SQ’s stock is at a discount of -25.56% from its 52-week high price of $193.44 and is indicating a premium of 79.01% from its 52-week low price of $32.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Square, Inc. (SQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 44 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 17 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.3%, in the last five days SQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $176.86 price level, adding 12.91% to its value on the day. Square, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 146.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.87% in past 5-day. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) showed a performance of -5.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.03 Million shares which calculate 2.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $174.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $44 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $265. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +72.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -71.44% for stock’s current value.

Square, Inc. (SQ) estimates and forecasts

28 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.07 Billion for the same. And 27 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.15 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $602.22 Million and $620.68 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 242.9% while estimating it to be 245.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 950% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.02%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1026 institutions for Square, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at SQ for having 35.19 Million shares of worth $3.69 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27.67 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.9 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10343567 shares of worth $1.09 Billion or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.79 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $608.11 Million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.