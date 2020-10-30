In last trading session, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw 14,784,818 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.46 trading at -$2.97 or -6.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21 Billion. That closing price of SRRK’s stock is at a discount of -14.93% from its 52-week high price of $46.5 and is indicating a premium of 82.82% from its 52-week low price of $6.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.84%, in the last five days SRRK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 29 when the stock touched $46.50- price level, adding 12.99% to its value on the day. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of 206.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 192.34% in past 5-day. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) showed a performance of 119.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.96 Million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -25.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -18.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.27% for stock’s current value.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +169.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.32% while that of industry is 13.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.8% in the current quarter and calculating -32.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.71 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.71 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $4.77 Million and $7.57 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 61.5% while estimating it to be 1.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.76% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103 institutions for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SRRK for having 4.48 Million shares of worth $81.6 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 2.88 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.37 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1528947 shares of worth $23.09 Million or 5.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.03 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.61 Million in the company or a holder of 3.46% of company’s stock.