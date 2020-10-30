In recent trading session, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw 2,607,151 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $230.17 trading at -$6.97 or -2.94% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $210.33 Billion. That current trading price of CRM’s stock is at a discount of -23.6% from its 52-week high price of $284.5 and is indicating a premium of 49.91% from its 52-week low price of $115.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 41 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 33 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.75 in the current quarter.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.94%, in the last five days CRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the stock touched $251.75 price level, adding 8.82% to its value on the day. salesforce.com, inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.38% in past 5-day. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) showed a performance of -8.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.25 Million shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $275.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $160 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $344. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.49% for stock’s current value.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

30 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.25 Billion for the same. And 30 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.52 Billion in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $4.51 Billion and $4.85 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.3% while estimating it to be 13.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -89.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.72%

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.8% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2200 institutions for salesforce.com, inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRM for having 86.35 Million shares of worth $16.18 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 71.23 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.34 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 24334127 shares of worth $4.56 Billion or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.26 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.73 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.