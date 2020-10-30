In last trading session, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw 9,141,161 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at $0.18 or 25.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.66 Million. That closing price of RAVE’s stock is at a discount of -210.35% from its 52-week high price of $2.7 and is indicating a premium of 56.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 922.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 25.47%, in the last five days RAVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $0.8881 price level, adding 2.04% to its value on the day. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -47.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.92% in past 5-day. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) showed a performance of 83.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56.89 Million shares which calculate 35.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 187.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +187.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 187.36% for stock’s current value.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -461.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.8% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RAVE for having 243.89 Thousand shares of worth $184.02 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Watchman Group, Inc., which was holding about 212.45 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $160.29 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 135922 shares of worth $102.55 Thousand or 0.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 103.39 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $78.01 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.